Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Back at practice
Maxwell (hamsting) practiced with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Maxwell has had more downs than ups this season but should be ready to go versus the Falcons on Sunday. He is no longer considered to be the Miami top cornerback but is still a vital part of the secondary. The Dolphins will need all hands on deck in or order to keep the high flying Atlanta offense from lighting up the scoreboard.
