The Dolphins released Maxwell (foot) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A key member of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" secondary from 2011 through 2014, Maxwell has failed to meet expectations since signing a six-year, $63 million contract with the Eagles in 2015. After a poor first season in Philadelphia, Maxwell was traded to the Dolphins in 2016 and wasn't able to bounce back, with hamstring and foot injuries this season not helping his cause. Maxwell missed his fourth straight game Sunday against the Jets and likely would have lost out on a starting role upon returning to full health, so the Dolphins decided to cut bait on the veteran cornerback, who will be replaced on the 53-man roster by quarterback David Fales. Once he's able to shake off the injury woes, Maxwell could generate interest elsewhere for teams in need of an experienced depth defensive back.