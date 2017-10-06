Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Full participant in practice, still questionable
Maxwell (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Maxwell practiced in a full capacity all week, so his questionable tag is likely just a precautionary one. Expect the cornerback to be a full go Wednesday against Tennessee.
