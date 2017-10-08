Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Inactive for Sunday
Maxwell (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Despite practicing in full the prior week, Maxwell will miss his second consecutive game. Third-year cornerback Bobby McCain will continue to see a heightened snap count in Maxwell's absence.
More News
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Full participant in practice, still questionable•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Practices in full•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: May not start•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week