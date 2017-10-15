Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Inactive Sunday
Maxwell (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Maxwell was limited in practice Friday and was a toss up heading into Sunday. His absence will open the door for Bobby McCain or Alterraun Verner to start at corner opposite Xavien Howard.
