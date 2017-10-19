Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Logs full practice Wednesday
Maxwell (foot) practiced Wednesday without limitations and is in line to play Sunday against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maxwell was last active for a game in Week 2 against the Jets, where he notched four solo tackles and a forced fumble. When he's healthy, he plays nearly a full snap count, and if he can rack up more tackles, Maxwell will develop into a solid IDP option.
