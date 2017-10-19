Maxwell (foot) practiced Wednesday without limitations and is in line to play Sunday against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Maxwell was last active for a game in Week 2 against the Jets, where he notched four solo tackles and a forced fumble. When he's healthy, he plays nearly a full snap count, and if he can rack up more tackles, Maxwell will develop into a solid IDP option.

