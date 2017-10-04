Play

Maxwell (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Maxwell will jump back into a starting cornerback role, where he has eight solo tackles and a forced fumble in two games this season. He'll be up against the Titans on Sunday, and if starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is unable to play, Maxwell could be in line to force some turnovers.

