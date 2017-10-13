Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Questionable for Sunday
Maxwell (foot) is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Maxwell returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday after not practicing Thursday. The Dolphins could be in trouble against the Falcons on Sunday with both Maxwell and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard listed as questionable.
More News
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.