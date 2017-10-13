Play

Maxwell (foot) is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Maxwell returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday after not practicing Thursday. The Dolphins could be in trouble against the Falcons on Sunday with both Maxwell and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard listed as questionable.

