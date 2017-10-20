Maxwell (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguaro of the Miami Herald reports.

Maxwell -- who hasn't played since Week 2 -- has fallen out of favor with the Dolphins' coaching staff and isn't guaranteed to take the field even if he's cleared to play. He's been replaced by rookie Cordrea Tankersly in the starting lineup and there's no indication that will change anytime soon.

