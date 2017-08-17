Play

Maxwell started at cornerback in last Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Maxwell appeared at cornerback for 12 defensive snaps Thursday, as he appears to have a hold on the starting job for now. More importantly, however, Maxwell is apparently well over the ankle injury that he suffered from at the end of last season and rehabbed through the offseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories