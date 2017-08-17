Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Starts in preseason opener
Maxwell started at cornerback in last Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Maxwell appeared at cornerback for 12 defensive snaps Thursday, as he appears to have a hold on the starting job for now. More importantly, however, Maxwell is apparently well over the ankle injury that he suffered from at the end of last season and rehabbed through the offseason.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...