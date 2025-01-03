Campbell (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran defensive lineman opened the Dolphins' week of practice with a DNP but upgraded to limited work Friday, suggesting that he's trending toward playing in Sunday's must-win contest. Campbell has yet to miss a game this season, recording 49 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble. If the 38-year-old can play through his neck injury Sunday, he's expected to serve as one of Miami's starting defensive ends.