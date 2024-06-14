Campbell is expected to sign with the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Campbell will join the Dolphins after spending the 2023 campaign with the Falcons, registering 56 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, while also recording both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 games. The defensive lineman will return to Miami 20 years after making his collegiate debut with the Hurricanes.