Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Douglas (ankle) is day-to-day and could practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Douglas was inactive for Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs due to the ankle injury, but the Dolphins are seemingly optimistic that his absence won't extend beyond that. The rookie wideout has carved out a notable role right off the bat for Miami, logging snap shares north of 85 percent in both of the team's first two games while producing a 7-113-0 receiving line on 10 targets.