Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that he's viewing Douglas (ankle) as day-to-day heading into the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the Bengals, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Douglas has missed the Dolphins' last two games while recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in a Week 2 loss to the 49ers. Hafley noted that the Dolphins are proceeding "one day at a time" with Douglas, who hasn't practiced in any fashion since getting injured and will likely need to turn in at least one full practice this week to have a shot at playing Sunday. Miami is on bye Week 6, so the team could opt to take a conservative approach with the rookie wideout and hold him out for a third straight contest if he's still not back to full speed by the weekend.