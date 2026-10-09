Douglas (ankle) will practice in some capacity Friday but is still considered unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Douglas appears to be making some progress in his recovery, but his status for Sunday still trends toward another absence. If he remains out, Miami would be without the rookie wide receiver for a third straight game, allowing Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman to play significant snaps at wide receiver alongside target hog Malik Washington.