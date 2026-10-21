Douglas (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and said afterward that his status is day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie wideout was able to get back on the field in some capacity for the first time since exiting a Week 2 loss to the 49ers. After a three-game absence, Douglas will likely need to turn in at least one full practice during Week 7 prep in order for the Dolphins to clear him to play Sunday against the Jets.