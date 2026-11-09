Douglas secured six of eight targets for 70 yards in the Dolphins' 19-9 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Douglas led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets, as the rookie third-round pick continued to profile as one of Malik Willis' most reliable targets. Douglas' catch and target totals were also new career highs, while his yardage tally tied for the second highest of his nascent NFL tenure. Douglas should continue to play a key role in Miami's air attack over the second half of the season as the Dolphins look to continue cultivating their young talent.