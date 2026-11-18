Douglas (undisclosed) practiced Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, but he said he will play Sunday against the Bills, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins' upcoming injury reports is slated to reveal what issue led to Douglas donning a non-contact jersey Wednesday, but at this stage, his Week 11 availability doesn't appear to be in much danger. During his team's 24-22 loss to the Colts this past weekend, Douglas recorded an 84 percent snap share, while catching three of his team-high eight targets for 71 yards, also a team high.