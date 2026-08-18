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Dolphins' Caleb Douglas: Returns to practice, avoids serious injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Douglas (lower body) returned to practice Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie third-round pick apparently is fine after making an early exit from Monday's practice. He was the subject of fantasy attention before that, catching one of two targets for 28 yards while playing with Miami's starters in a 20-7 preseason loss to Washington on Friday. Douglas made a spectacular, one-handed grab, though only after poor footwork cost him a sideline catch earlier on the drive. He has a real shot to start Week 1.

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