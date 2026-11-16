Douglas brought in three of eight targets for 71 yards in the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Douglas posted a team-high yardage total with a big hand from his game-long 38-yard grab. Douglas garnered plenty of first-time starter Kyle McCord's attention as evidenced by the receiver's team-high target tally, and he's now hit or exceeded the 70-yard mark in receiving yards in three of the past four games. The 2026 third-round pick will look to carry over the momentum into a tough Week 11 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.