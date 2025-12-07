Dolphins' Caleb Johnson: Ruled out for rest of Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Jets.
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter, and his day has now officially come to a premature end. With Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) also banged up, Miami's linebacker depth is going to be tested moving forward in Week 14.
