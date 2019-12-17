Play

Munson signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Munson has been on the Patriots' practice squad since failing to crack the season-opening roster, but he'll now receive another opportunity within the AFC East. The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since playing 14 games with the Giants as a rookie in 2017.

