The Dolphins signed Miller off the Raiders' practice squad Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Miller, a 2025 sixth-round pick from North Dakota State, spent the entire season with Las Vegas' practice squad prior to being pickup up by Miami. The 24-year-old quarterback has yet to appear in an NFL game after throwing for 3,251 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final collegiate season in 2024.