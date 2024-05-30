Smith has added 15 pounds during the offseason, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Smith put on weight to help him better endure a 17-game season, though he spent much of his rookie year on the sidelines with just 20 defensive snaps over 15 games. The South Carolina product was a second-round draft pick in 2023, so the lack of opportunities was somewhat surprising, but he could get a chance to see the field more often in Year 2 with Vic Fangio replaced by Anthony Weaver as Miami's defensive coordinator.