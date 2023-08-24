Smith (shoulder) has been cleared for contact in 11-on-11 drills during practice, Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated reports.

Smith is competing for the cornerback role opposite Xavien Howard while Jalen Ramsey (knee) is sidelined until December. Should he not get that chance, he could also get a shot at being the third corner in nickel packages. The second-round pick has been sidelined recently with a shoulder injury, but his return to practice will allow him an opportunity to earn efensive coordinator Vic Fangio's trust.