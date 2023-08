Smith (shoulder) could miss two weeks, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Smith's recovery timeline is ultimately in a "gray area," according to McDaniel, but he's not expected to be out long term. The South Carolina product was working to earn a starting job at cornerback, but with the recent addition of Eli Apple, coupled with this injury, he may have to begin the 2023 campaign in a reserve role, assuming he is fully recovered by Week 1.