The Dolphins selected Smith in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Smith was Miami's first draft pick this year, showing that despite the Jalen Ramsey addition, the Dolphins wanted more corner help. The boundary spots are locked down in Miami, but Smith is still projected to push for playing time. He broke up 14 passes in 2021 and tested well at the combine, especially on the jumps. Light at 180 pounds, there is some question as to whether he'll be able to match up against bigger receivers.