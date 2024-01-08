Goode sustained a ruptured patella during Sunday's 21-14 loss versus the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Unsurprisingly, that diagnosis means that Goode is out for Saturday's wild-card game at Kansas City, and in all likelihood, the rest of Miami's playoff run. The second-year player has been a minor contributor for the Dolphins this season, but he was slated to take on a larger role in the playoffs with all of Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), Bradley Chubb (knee) and Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) having been shut down.