Goode sustained a ruptured patella during Sunday's 21-14 loss versus the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Unsurprisingly, that diagnosis means that Goode is out for Saturday's game at Kansas City - in all likelihood, he'll miss the rest of the playoffs too. His being out leaves Melvin Ingram as the only healthy edge rusher currently on the active roster for the Dolphins.