Dolphins' Cameron Goode: Re-signs with Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins re-signed Goode on Wednesday.
Goode appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, making one start, and recorded 22 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup. He logged 108 snaps on defense and another 318 on special teams.
