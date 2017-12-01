The Dolphins and Malveaux agreed to a contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.

Malveaux's addition offers the Dolphins some more insurance at defensive end following William Hayes' (hamstring) placement on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday. Given his lack of prep time in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Malveaux could be inactive for the contest.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories