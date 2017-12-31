Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Active for Sunday's game

Wake (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Wake is one sack away from marking a double-digit sack performance for the fifth time in eight seasons. He has a favorable matchup with the Bills on Sunday, as QB Tyrod Taylor has been sacked on 9.7 percent of his dropbacks -- the second worst in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories