Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Big game in win

Wake logged 2.5 sacks and four tackles in the Dolphins 31-28 comeback victory over the Jets on Sunday.

Wake now has six sacks on the season and is well on is way to once again posting a double digit season. He is one of the more feared pass rushers in the game and with a sack in five straight games he may be only getting started on another big season.

