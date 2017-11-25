Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Credited with a sack

Wake was credited with a sack that originally went to Jordan Phillips during the game versus Tampa Bay, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The sack now gives Wake seven sacks on the season to go with 26 tackles. He is now on pace to surpass double digit sacks this season, something he has one in two of the past three years. Wake is a one trick pony at this point in his career, and that trick is to put pressure on the quarterback.