Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Doubftul for Sunday

Wake (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wake was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week, leading to a doubtful designation heading into Sunday's matchup. If Wake is ultimately sidelined Week 5, expect Andre Branch (knee), Charles Harris and Jonathan Woodard to see additional reps at defensive end across from Robert Quinn.

More News
Our Latest Stories