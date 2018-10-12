Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Doubtful for Sunday
Wake (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Wake was unable to log a practice this week and hasn't played since Week 4 against the Patriots. In Wake's absence last week, Charles Harris saw an increased role, logging 42 defensive snaps. Harris would likely resume that role if Wake doesn't suit up Sunday.
