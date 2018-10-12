Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Doubtful for Sunday

Wake (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Wake was unable to log a practice this week and hasn't played since Week 4 against the Patriots. In Wake's absence last week, Charles Harris saw an increased role, logging 42 defensive snaps. Harris would likely resume that role if Wake doesn't suit up Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories