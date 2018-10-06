Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Downgraded to out

The Dolphins have ruled out Wake (knee) for their Week 5 matchup with the Bengals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as Wake was deemed doubtful on Friday's injury report. His absence should free up playing time for Andre Branch (knee) if he is able to go, but if he is not look for Jonathan Woodard and Charles Harris to see their roles increased. Wake will set his sights on a Week 6 return versus the Bears.