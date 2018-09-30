Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Expected in Week 4

Wake (knee) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, NFL.com reports.

The 36-year-old defensive end has played all three games this season. In fact, he hasn't missed a contest since the 2015 campaign and is coming off back-to-back, double-digit sack performances. Wake notched his first sack last week and could be on his way to a third straight.

More News
Our Latest Stories