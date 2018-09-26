Dolphins' Cameron Wake: First sack of season
Wake recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack across 39 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Wake has played around 50 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps through the first three games of the season but could be in line for increased action Sunday against the Patriots after William Hayes (knee) and Andre Branch (knee) both went down with injuries against the Raiders.
