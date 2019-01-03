Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Four tackles in season finale
Wake recorded four tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the year with 36 tackles, six sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.
Wake ends the 2018 season with his lowest sack total since 2011, but nonetheless remains a reliable piece of the Dolphins' defensive front. The 36-year-old veteran has expressed an intent to continue playing in 2019, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Wake's contract situation will be worth monitoring, but it's difficult to imagine that the Dolphins would chose not to bring back the five-time Pro Bowler -- especially considering that Wake has made his desire to remain in Miami clear, according to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2019
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...