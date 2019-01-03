Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Four tackles in season finale

Wake recorded four tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the year with 36 tackles, six sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

Wake ends the 2018 season with his lowest sack total since 2011, but nonetheless remains a reliable piece of the Dolphins' defensive front. The 36-year-old veteran has expressed an intent to continue playing in 2019, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Wake's contract situation will be worth monitoring, but it's difficult to imagine that the Dolphins would chose not to bring back the five-time Pro Bowler -- especially considering that Wake has made his desire to remain in Miami clear, according to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.