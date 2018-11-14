Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Helps sack Aaron Rodgers
Wake recorded three tackles and half of a sack during Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
Wake continues to have his snap counts capped in the mid-thirties and he's consequently been a sack-or-bust fantasy prospect all year. Don't expect that to change in Week 11 against the Colts' strong offensive line.
