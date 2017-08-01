Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Impressive in camp

Wake is off to a productive start in training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

At this point last season we were wondering if Wake could return to being a dominating pass rusher coming off the Achilles tendon tear. Well he proved he could with an 11.5 sack season, a number he is hoping to surpass this year. Wake shouldn't be forgotten about in IDP leagues that offer big points for sacks and quarterback hits.