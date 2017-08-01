Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Impressive in camp
Wake is off to a productive start in training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
At this point last season we were wondering if Wake could return to being a dominating pass rusher coming off the Achilles tendon tear. Well he proved he could with an 11.5 sack season, a number he is hoping to surpass this year. Wake shouldn't be forgotten about in IDP leagues that offer big points for sacks and quarterback hits.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Signs contract extension•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Ties career high in sacks•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Makes huge impact•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Collects sack for fifth straight contest•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Continues hot streak with two sacks in Week 10•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Has two sacks in win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...
-
Podcast: Lamar Miller a Bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 se...
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...