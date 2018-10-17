Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Limited in practice Wednesday

Wake (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen and Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun Sentinel report.

Wake missed the last two games of the regular season due to a knee injury, but appears to be progressing in his recovery and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. Coach Adam Gase said "hopefully we'll know by the end of the week how [Wake] feels and whether or not he can go."

