Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Listed as questionable

Wake (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Wake continues to progress in his recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery, and managed to practice in full Friday. The veteran defensive end's game time status remains up in the air, but Wake seems to have a shot of taking the field for the first time since Week 4.

