Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Logs 10.5 sacks in 2017
Wake recorded 36 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 16 games for the Dolphins in 2017.
Wake continues to distance himself from the devasting 2015 rupture of his Achilles tendon by churning out his second consecutive season with double-digit sacks. His playing time hasn't decreased despite his advanced age, as his 615 defensive snaps was a three-year high and checked in second to Ndamukong Suh among Dolphins defensive lineman. The veteran, who turns 36 on Jan. 30, remains under contract with Miami for one more season and should return in 2018 as a viable IDP prospect.
