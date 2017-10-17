Play

Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Logs sack in victory

Wake recorded two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.

Wake has now tallied a sack or half-sack in four consecutive weeks. The veteran defensive end was on the field for 43 snaps (75.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a workload at that rate. He should remain a threat on passing downs as the season moves progresses.

