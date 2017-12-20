Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Makes sack Sunday

Wake posted two tackles (one solo) and one sack Sunday against the Bills.

In his ninth campaign, Wake is now one sack shy of posting his fifth season with double-digits sacks. The Chiefs have been susceptible to strong pass rushes this season, too, with QB Alex Smith being sacked on 6.8 percent of his dropbacks, giving Wake a good chance to make some noise in Week 16.

