Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Misses practice Wednesday

Wake (knee) did not practice Wednesday, but coach Adam Gase relayed after the session that he is "on track" and "not too far off" from retaking the field, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The knee issue that forced Wake to miss Week 5 against the Bengals remains in play, but Gase's words suggest the veteran's return could still be on the table Sunday against the Bears. Through four games this season, Wake has recorded 12 tackles (four solo) and one sack and he figures to return to a rotational role on the defensive line when healthy.