Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Misses practice Wednesday
Wake (knee) did not practice Wednesday, but coach Adam Gase relayed after the session that he is "on track" and "not too far off" from retaking the field, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The knee issue that forced Wake to miss Week 5 against the Bengals remains in play, but Gase's words suggest the veteran's return could still be on the table Sunday against the Bears. Through four games this season, Wake has recorded 12 tackles (four solo) and one sack and he figures to return to a rotational role on the defensive line when healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...