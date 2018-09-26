Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Not practicing Wednesday

Wake (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Wake seems to be nursing a knee injury of undisclosed severity, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against New England. With fellow defensive end Andre Branch (knee) sidelined at least two weeks, Jonathan Woodward could be in line for an increased defensive workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories