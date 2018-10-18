Dolphins' Cameron Wake: On track for Week 7 return
Wake (knee) will participate in practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Wake has not seen the field since Week 4 while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. The Dolphins have yet to make a call on Wake's status for Week 7 as reported by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The former Penn State standout is certainly on track to make his return to the field Sunday after returning to practice Thursday, but expect a definitive call from the team in the next couple of days.
